Edinburgh-born Jacob Fearnley, a 22-year-old rising star in British tennis, saw his remarkable Wimbledon journey come to an end yesterday at the hands of arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, Novak Djokovic.

Fearnley, who was born on July 15, 2001, raised his level significantly to push the seven-time Wimbledon champion to four sets, with the final score reading 3-6, 4-6, 7-5, 5-7. This performance marked a significant milestone for Fearnley, who only made his ATP debut last month.

Facing Djokovic, a player renowned for his resilience and tactical prowess, Fearnley showed no signs of intimidation. He increased the speed and intensity of his game, surprising many, including Djokovic himself. Djokovic, recovering from recent knee surgery, appeared cautious in his movements, which Fearnley capitalised on, especially in the third set where he clinched a remarkable victory.

Fearnley’s journey in professional tennis has been on an upward trajectory. He achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 271 on June 24, 2024, and a career-high doubles ranking of No. 238 on May 20, 2024.

Wimbeldon Centre Court

College Career and Rise in Professional Tennis

Jacob Fearnley's development as a tennis player was significantly shaped by his time at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, Texas. Under the guidance of coach David Roditi, Fearnley earned All-Big 12 and All-America honors throughout his four-year college career. He led the TCU Horned Frogs to back-to-back ITA Indoor National Championships in 2022 and 2023 and played a crucial role in securing the school's first NCAA Division I men's tennis championship in 2024.

His professional career began to gain momentum in 2023 when he made his major debut in doubles. Fearnley won his maiden ATP Challenger doubles title at the 2023 Nottingham Open with partner Johannus Monday, and the pair received wildcards for the doubles event at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In 2024, Fearnley’s breakthrough in singles came when he won his first ATP Challenger singles title at the Nottingham Open, defeating compatriot Charles Broom in the final. This victory was a historic moment, as he became the fourth Brit to win the Nottingham Open, joining the ranks of Andy Murray, Dan Evans, and Greg Rusedski.

Ranked No. 270, Fearnley made his ATP debut at the 2024 Eastbourne International as a wildcard but lost to fellow Brit Billy Harris. Despite this early setback, Fearnley's Wimbledon performance has shown that he is ready to compete at the highest levels.

Following in the Footsteps of Cameron Norrie

Fearnley’s rise in the tennis world draws comparisons to former British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, who also attended the tennis program at Texas Christian University. Norrie’s success has paved the way for players like Fearnley, demonstrating that a strong college tennis career can be a springboard to professional success.