Lothians and Fife charities benefit from share of £378,000 national boost from leading housebuilder

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are celebrating a year of giving after their charitable efforts topped more than £378,000 in donations across Scotland.

Each year, the five-star housebuilder supports a wide range of organisations promoting health, employability and care among many other causes.

This is done through various charity initiatives, including Barratt’s Community Fund, which donates £1,500 to a deserving local cause in each of its Scottish divisions every month.

Over the last 12 months, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland has provided financial support to a diverse mix of charities throughout the Lothians and Fife – coming at a vital time when many families, individuals and organisations have been affected by rising costs. In total, £82,500 has been donated to good causes in the region.

The Barratt Homes team with Forth 1 in support of Cash for Kids.

At the start of the year, the East of Scotland division named Cash for Kids its main charity partner for 2024/2025 and has since raised a whopping £63,000 for the organisation through donations and various fundraising activities. The charity aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people living locally who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

The cause also works with grass-roots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.

In Fife, Fife Gingerbread - a Glenrothes-based charity that provides accessible, approachable and non-judgemental support, advice and information to lone parents – was awarded £1,500 by the housebuilder, as well as nine members of staff volunteering their time over two days at the charity’s allotment project.

Meanwhile, Broxburn-based River Kids received a donation of £1,500 to help support disadvantaged children living in and around the West Lothian community.

Andrew Morrison, Managing Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “We’re proud to support causes that are carrying out essential work in communities throughout Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife. We’re always looking to use our scale for good where and when we can, and our teams have been on hand throughout the year to support this through a mix of volunteering and fundraising, in addition to Community Fund donations.

“There is so much vital work being done throughout the country, and we hope that we can continue to help make a difference in local communities in 2025.”

The full list of 2024’s beneficiaries includes: Cash for Kids Families First Fife Gingerbread River Kids Care & Repair Edinburgh House of Hope Cyrenians Friends of Craigtoun Acredale Home Children 1st LGBT Youth Scotland FetLor Youth Group Capital Carers Midlothian Foodbank