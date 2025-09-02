New Fountainbridge brings 253 new homes to Edinburgh city centre
New Fountainbridge is located on the Union Canal on a former brownfield development site and features a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom townhouses. All of the homes have been designed and built around private courtyards, with residents also able to benefit from a 7 day a week concierge, bike storage and private parking.
The site includes 63 homes available at intermediate market rent (IMR), starting at £748 per month, with the remaining 190 available at open market rent (OMR) from £1,495 per month. All the homes are pet friendly, meaning furry friends are welcome at no extra cost. These homes also come fully furnished with thoughtful design details such as generous in-home storage and light, spacious layouts.
Zhaleah Qayyum, Head of Residential Sales and Lettings at Vastint UK commented: “We’re excited to be launching New Fountainbridge, this is our first development in Scotland and we’re thrilled to be bringing our beautifully designed, high-quality new homes to a location which is close to the city centre and also offers views of the iconic Union Canal.
“New Fountainbridge is about more than just the bricks and mortar, we’re committed to creating a dynamic community which blends city centre buzz with tranquil waterside living.”
The new development also includes 8,500 sq ft of commercial space on the ground floor, with Vastint UK keen to attract retail and leisure operators that will further enhance the offer to residents.
Ahead of welcoming its first residents in September, the development is currently open for viewings and registrations of interest via newfountainbridge.com.