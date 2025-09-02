New Fountainbridge brings 253 new homes to Edinburgh city centre

Developer Vastint UK has launched its first Build to Rent scheme in Scotland, with the launch of 253 new homes in Edinburgh city centre. The development features high-spec finishes, sleek modern furnishings and a prime waterside setting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Fountainbridge is located on the Union Canal on a former brownfield development site and features a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom townhouses. All of the homes have been designed and built around private courtyards, with residents also able to benefit from a 7 day a week concierge, bike storage and private parking.

The site includes 63 homes available at intermediate market rent (IMR), starting at £748 per month, with the remaining 190 available at open market rent (OMR) from £1,495 per month. All the homes are pet friendly, meaning furry friends are welcome at no extra cost. These homes also come fully furnished with thoughtful design details such as generous in-home storage and light, spacious layouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zhaleah Qayyum, Head of Residential Sales and Lettings at Vastint UK commented: “We’re excited to be launching New Fountainbridge, this is our first development in Scotland and we’re thrilled to be bringing our beautifully designed, high-quality new homes to a location which is close to the city centre and also offers views of the iconic Union Canal.

New Fountainbridge

“New Fountainbridge is about more than just the bricks and mortar, we’re committed to creating a dynamic community which blends city centre buzz with tranquil waterside living.”

The new development also includes 8,500 sq ft of commercial space on the ground floor, with Vastint UK keen to attract retail and leisure operators that will further enhance the offer to residents.

Ahead of welcoming its first residents in September, the development is currently open for viewings and registrations of interest via newfountainbridge.com.