Olympic Games fun at Strachan House

What an afternoon of fun! We enjoyed the beautiful sunshine and garden as we held our very own Strachan Olympic Games!

It was a great turn out as we competed in a multitude of events such as ‘Bizarre bowls,’ Shot put, Basketball, Table tennis, Resistant band Rowing and lawn darts! Our closing game brought cheers as we watched staff members compete in the hill tumbling finals! The results are still being disputed with results being deliberated… Residents and staff really enjoyed getting involved, having fresh air, sunshine and ice creams! It was a great, active day full of smiles