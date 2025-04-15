Political opinion: Poynton seeks reassurances on support for vulnerable people during Universal Credit migration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Submitted on behalf of Livingston Constituency MP Gregor Poynton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livingston Constituency MP Gregor Poynton has written to the UK Government seeking reassurances about the support available to vulnerable people being moved from legacy benefits onto Universal Credit.

Mr Poynton acted following reports from local welfare advisers and a number of casework enquiries, which indicated that some constituents who had been receiving Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) in the Support Group were not being automatically placed into the equivalent ‘Limited Capability for Work-Related Activity’ (LCWRA) group under Universal Credit. This has, in some cases, resulted in a loss of income and added stress for those already living with serious health conditions or disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Mr Poynton said: “I know that the Department for Work and Pensions is working hard to manage a large and complex transition. But it’s vital that no one is left behind in that process—especially the most vulnerable in society, who may not understand why their support appears to be changing.

Gregor Poynton MP has written to the UK Government about supporting constituents moving from legacy benefits to Universal Credit.

“I’ve written to the Secretary of State, Liz Kendall MP, to ask what safeguards are in place to protect claimants during this migration and to ensure the system is working as intended. I’m also keen to make sure there’s clear support available for anyone who needs help to challenge or understand a decision.”

Mr Poynton added: “This issue has been raised with me by multiple constituents who have contacted my office looking for help. It’s clear that there are some real concerns about how the system is operating in practice, and that’s why I’m raising it directly with the UK Government.”

The MP has also offered to meet with ministers, advisers, and local support agencies to ensure the transition to Universal Credit works fairly for everyone across the Livingston constituency.

Constituents with concerns about their own migration to UC are encouraged to contact Gregor Poynton MP’s office for assistance.