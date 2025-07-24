Provost pops across the road to help neighbours celebrate their Diamond Wedding

Provost Debbi McCall and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Harriet Dalrymple came bearing gifts and congratulations from His Majesty The King when they visited Dr Alan and Jan Naylor who are celebrating their Diamond Wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provost McCall, a neighbour of the Naylors in Penicuik, presented the couple with flowers while Harriet Dalrymple, one of the King’s representatives in Midlothian, had a card from His Majesty.

Alan and Jan first met in the early 1960s at the youth fellowship of St Christopher’s Church, Craigentinny, where they both grew up. Their romance began with a simple act of kindness when Janice folded Alan’s sweater while he played badminton in the church hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They married at the same church in July 1965 before honeymooning in Montreux, Switzerland – a trip they will recreate this August by returning to the same hotel.

The Naylors are pictured with Provost Debbi McCall on the right and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Harriet Dalrymple on the left.

Alan, 83, the youngest of three brothers, was joined at their anniversary celebration on July 19 at Glencorse Golf Club by siblings Claud and Iain. Janice, who turned 80 on July 10, 2025, had her sister Maureen, who was her bridesmaid 60 years ago, with her on their special day. Also raising a glass were sons Craig and Martin, daughters-in-law Lesley and Val and grandchildren, Finlay, 26, and Imogen, 22. Granddaughter Romilly, 20, could not be there as she is in America.

The couple began married life in Colinton Mains, Edinburgh, where Alan worked as a police constable in Leith and Janice as an assistant at the University of Edinburgh Library. A talented swimmer, Janice represented Scotland and even trialled for the Commonwealth Games.

Their first son, Craig, who followed in his father’s footsteps and is now HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary- Scotland, was born in 1966, followed by Martin in the early 1970s after the family moved to Penicuik. Martin and his wife Val have successful design-based businesses in and around Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan left the police for a time to complete a science degree at Edinburgh University, taking on various jobs, before returning to the force and eventually retiring in 1996 as Divisional Commander for Leith – a role he described as a proud moment for a local boy who had attended Leith Academy. He later became Head of Security and then a lecturer at Napier University, completing a PhD.

Janice turned her love of swimming into a lifelong career as a teacher, helping thousands of children and adults across Penicuik, Roslin and Bilston. Her work with children with disabilities and asthma earned her an MBE from HM The Queen.

Proud parents and grandparents, Alan and Janice enjoy travelling in their motorhome, walking, cycling, Alan’s golf, and Janice’s swimming. Family dogs also keep them busy.

Congratulations to Dr Alan and Jan Naylor.