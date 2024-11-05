Pub Award Currently Held in Edinburgh is Open for 2025 Entries

An award that celebrates the best pub regular in the UK which is currently held in Leith is accepting entries for its 2025 event.

Roisin Therese from The Dreadnought won the Community Regular Hero award for Scotland in the most recent Community Pub Hero Awards and now other pubs in the region can enter for the 2025 event which is held in front of MPs at the Houses of Parliament.

Pub companies, breweries and local MPs can all enter a pub that they know has done something special in Edinburgh, whether that’s raising money for good causes, putting on community events, supporting grassroots sports or with an innovative sustainability initiative.

Following her win, Roisin recently attended the launch of a report into what ‘Brand Scotland’ means for the Scottish beer and pub sector at the Scottish Parliament and the pub is firmly on the map as a support for its community.

Roisin won the 2024 award as she led the Save the Pride Bridge campaign to help protect the local landmark from being demolished. It was an important pedestrian and cycle route which connected a busy residential area to the main road, shops, public transport and schools. However, it was so much more than just being a practical way to get from A to B.

The bridge was also a well used community space where locals met in the beer garden and children could safely play in the pedestrianised area. So much had been done to the bridge to create a safe space that was well looked after. It was also a much loved LGBTQI+ monument and the first of its kind in Edinburgh. The bridge could even be seen from planes as they flew into the city.

Tonia Antoniazzi MP, the new Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, who hosted the event last year, said: “I was honoured to attend the awards last year and meet so many dedicated Publicans and hear about how they support their local communities and know that this year will be incredible as well.”

Pubs in Edinburgh which have community and charitable activities are now being encouraged to enter themselves into the Community Pub Hero Awards, organized by PubAid in association with the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group and sponsored by Matthew Clark.

Pubs and pub companies across the UK are encouraged to enter one of five categories. The following three categories also have a regional winner from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland: Community Support Hero which celebrates a pub that truly supports its local area; Community Fundraising Hero for the pub that raises money for charity; Community Regular Hero for an individual who goes above and beyond.

Entries are now open and are free to enter.