Robin Cook intern meets Scottish Labour leader

Lena Zielinska, the first recipient of the Robin Cook Internship, has met Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a visit to the Livingston constituency.

The Robin Cook Internship was launched by local MP Gregor Poynton in memory of the late Robin Cook, marking 20 years since his passing in 2005.

The programme offers young people from West Lothian the chance to gain first-hand experience of political life - working both in the constituency and at Westminster - and to learn about the responsibilities of a Member of Parliament.

During his visit, Anas Sarwar joined Gregor Poynton on constituency engagements, meeting local businesses to hear about the challenges they face, visiting East Calder Medical Practice to see the pressures on local health services, and speaking with staff and families at Team Jak, the charity supporting children and young people affected by cancer.

The first Robin Cook Intern, Lena Zielinska meting with Anas Sarwar MSP and Gregor Poynton MP.

Speaking about the internship, Mr Sarwar said: “The Robin Cook Internship is an exciting opportunity for young people across the Livingston constituency. It gives students the chance to see politics in practice and to engage directly with issues in their community. Meeting Lena today shows how this internship can inspire the next generation to pursue careers in politics and public service.”

Gregor Poynton added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Anas Sarwar back to Livingston and to share the work being done to support our residents. I established this internship to honour Robin Cook’s legacy and to encourage young people to see politics as a force for good. I’m delighted Lena had the opportunity to meet Anas and hear about his role as Leader of Scottish Labour - an experience that will stay with her as she develops her own ambitions.”

Lena Zielinska said: “It was a privilege to meet Anas Sarwar and to share my experiences as the first Robin Cook intern. This opportunity has given me a real insight into how politics works, both locally and nationally, and has helped me understand the work being done to tackle the challenges facing people in West Lothian.”

The Robin Cook Internship reflects Robin’s belief that politics should be open, transparent, and rooted in service to the public. By giving young people in West Lothian the opportunity to see politics up close, the scheme not only honours his legacy but also helps build a new generation of leaders ready to stand up for their communities.