Scots Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbz Vow To Keep Music Fans Entertained With Moreish Music Show After Hearing MTV Music Channel To End in December

Craig and Debbz Stephens get ready to bring the Moreish Music Show back.

MTV stopped promoting independent music a long time ago it's time for a change and Moreish Music Show is exactly that

The Moreish TV Presenters and 2Moreish Singers Want Independent Artists To Be Noticed As Much As Major Artists with a special artist of the week segment to promote the artist in full with links to their social media and streaming music pages so new fans can find and follow them on their journey

Moreish Music Show has aired before and was created to replace Top Of The Pops which aired a lot of the new releases and current chart hits but also music from the past and it was very popular when it was on especially a Saturday early evening if you were getting ready to go out.

The new format will see a brand new episode as the TV and nusic couple have already discussed new ideas including interviews and live performance from some really popular bands we all know to promote tour dates and more the couple are also looking at advertising alongside some brand names to help .ake the show even bigger than it already is.

Craig and Debbz already have a new music track released titled Get Up Stand Up which created waves in the USA, Canada, Australia, NZ and Europe until they broke into Japan with their new Dance music track so it seems Craig and Debbz Stephens really know how to promote new music and their shows especially after the continued show Moreish TV.

Craig said ' I was really shocked but also really annoyed that MTV music channels were announcing their closure if it's channels and those whom grew up watching MTV from Dire Straights to Buggles or MTV Unolugged with groups like Nirvana it's a shame as real music fans are being robbed as the channel is focusing on Reality TV Shows so that's where we fit in as we can turn this around and bring the Moreish Music Show to everyone and it will be great to watch'.

Debbz said 'MTV back in the day would support independent artists but for a while that has no longer been the case and it's a real shame as these artists work hard ar writing and creating new music and should never be forgotten about as even Spotify fail to push independent artists as if it's run by the big labels such as Sony and Universal, we'll guess what there is a change coming, watch this space'

Created by Black and Blonde Productions and Moreish TV the Moreish Music Show is set to return with a special show with an announcement on this as the excitement starts to build.