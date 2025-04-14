Specially invited guests attend grand opening of Seaton House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The much anticipated launch event of Seaton House took place on Tuesday on a beautiful sunny Scottish spring evening to mark the grand opening of this restored landmark hotel in the heart of historic St Andrews.

Located just yards from the first tee and 18th green of the iconic Old Course at St Andrews, Seaton House is operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, in partnership with the US based owners, Links Collection.

Guests were treated to an outstanding selection of food and drink, bringing together the very best of the hotels 2 destination restaurants. Ondine Oyster & Grill welcomed guests to a mouth-watering choice of raw oysters, signature firecracker oysters and other delicious delicacies. The Board Room proudly hosted Rory Mellis from local legendary deli I J Mellis with hand sliced cheeses as well as partners from Brindisa who delighted guests with a stunning Iberico jamon and all washed down with champagne and signature Seaton Spice cocktails featuring Kingsbarns whisky.

Entertainment was provided throughout the evening from St Andrews’ own Madras College and their award winning music department. This included a lone piper on arrival to a duo of clarsach players on the private terrace outside the very special Tentsmuir suite. In a fitting finale, the College’s pipe band closed the night with a Beat the Retreat.

Seaton House Senior Team at the Grand Opening of Seaton House

Guests were also treated to performances from the talented String Infusion violinists and the more actively inclined were invited to try their hand at croquet, axe throwing or archery in the private garden – a nod to the local archery practice area from centuries past directly in front of Seaton House.

Representatives of the local community and business leaders were welcomed to the hotel by Michael Davern, General Manager, Roy Brett, Chef Patron, Euan McGlashan, Valor Hospitality’s Chief Executive and Jonathan Harper, Links Collection’s Managing Partner.

With 42 luxury bedrooms including nine unique suites and multiple dining options, Seaton House is just a five-minute walk from St Andrews town centre and provides breathtaking views of Fife’s rugged coastline