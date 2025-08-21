Take on Scotland’s first Blind Yoga Challenge this September

This September, Sight Scotland is inviting people across the country to join its first-ever online Blind Yoga Challenge, a month-long event designed to boost wellbeing, raise vital funds, and support people with vision impairment in Scotland.

Participants will complete a few minutes of yoga each day, following a 30-day accessible programme created by international Hatha-Vinyasa teacher Tamas Danyi-Nagy. The sessions are suitable for all abilities, including those with visual impairment, featuring clear verbal guidance and requiring no special equipment.

The challenge builds on Sight Scotland’s pioneering work in delivering Scotland’s only yoga classes specifically for people with vision impairment. Designed and led by Tamas, the charity’s Community Activity Assistant, these in-person sessions use clear verbal guidance, seated positions, and adapted movements to make yoga safe, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone.

Tamas, who moved to Scotland from Hungary nine years ago and now lives in Musselburgh, explains: “Yoga is for everyone, and I hope this challenge encourages more people to try it and experience the mental and physical benefits firsthand. People can improve their health while also raising awareness and funds for those living with vision impairment across Scotland.

Tamas Danyi-Nagy who will be leading the online blind yoga challenge

"Many participants in my blind yoga classes say it’s the highlight of their week – often the only chance they get to go out or socialise. It rebuilds confidence, combats loneliness, and simply makes people feel better about themselves. That’s why we launched this challenge. We are proud to run Scotland’s only blind yoga sessions, and this is an opportunity to celebrate that and show what is possible.

“In my blind yoga sessions, all exercises are done seated and adapted for people with vision impairments, and the gentle, accessible approach makes them enjoyable and beneficial for everyone. The sessions support mental health and help ease the stress of living with sight loss. They are calming, social, and beneficial for mobility. Having a vision impairment or mobility challenges doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yoga.”

Tamas adds: “By focusing on slow, controlled movements, both the classes and this online challenge aim to improve strength, flexibility, and relaxation, while also tackling isolation and loneliness. Meditation and breathing techniques are included to reduce stress and boost emotional wellbeing.”

Funds raised through the Blind Yoga Challenge will enable Sight Scotland to provide vital support to people living with vision impairment across Scotland. Thousands face barriers to accessing fitness opportunities and often experience loneliness. This challenge helps address both by enhancing participants’ wellbeing while raising funds to assist those in need.

Sign up today, move mindfully through the month, and support people with vision impairment.

To take part, visit: https://sightscotland.org.uk/yoga-challenge