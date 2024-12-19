Taylor Wimpey donates over 50 washbags to homeless people in the Edinburgh area this Christmas

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has donated 51 washbags to the homeless charity Cyrenians in Edinburgh. The bags were created by employees at the company's regional office in Dunfermline.

Employees across the UK spent several weeks supporting the washbag initiative led by CRASH, a national charity that helps the homeless. The initiative aims to provide vulnerable people around the UK with essential toiletry items, including toothpaste, shower gel and sanitary products.

This initiative is the latest that Taylor Wimpey has championed in support of CRASH, one of the national charities that the developer works with each year.

Trisha Pickersgill, Chief Executive at CRASH, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Taylor Wimpey support our mission to ensure homeless people in need have access to necessary, vital toiletry products. It has been fantastic to see so many employees take part and how the business has used its national presence to reach all corners of the UK with its donations. We know these items make a real difference to vulnerable people, and the teams involved should be incredibly proud of their hard work.”

Sarah Paton-Butler at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “It’s really important for us to make positive contributions to the communities where we build new homes, and the work that CRASH and Cyrenians do is such a fantastic cause to get behind, especially at Christmas time. We’re really proud of how the team has supported the washbag initiative and with such a large number being donated, we hope they make a real difference to those in need.”

Taylor Wimpey’s support of the initiative across all UK offices has resulted in over 3,100 gifted washbags being distributed to 14 regional charities.

CRASH is one of Taylor Wimpey’s national charity partners, more information can be found here:

For more information on CRASH and the work they do, please visit: https://www.crash.org.uk/