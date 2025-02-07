Thomson issues warning to trout anglers

Fraser Thomson, president of West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) said the opening of the salmon fishing season on the River Almond is not an excuse to target trout early.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trout season does not start until March 15 and he appealed to anglers to consider their tactics and use appropriate gear.

Thomson added: "It could be argued that anything that catches trout could also be used to catch salmon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That may be the case, but that would be considered unethical and unsporting."

Joe Arndt, secretary of Cramond Angling Club, tells members what lies ahead

He urged anglers to use 10lb plus breaking strain leader/mainline and said all fish must be treated with equal respect.

Thomson stressed: "Remember, The Almond is a 100 per cent catch and release fishery. Our bailiffs will be out and will be on hand to help and to advise anyone who needs it.

"Our bailiffs should approach you with respect and, in turn, will expect the same. If you are asked to produce evidence of your permit please do so. These guys are volunteers and are giving up their time to protect our river."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He revealed that he and Scot Muir, the association’s secretary, have discussed the new lease with the owners of the river and said: “It was a very thorough meeting and a very positive outcome.”

Eryk Janik with a fish caught in the Forth Estuary last summer

Advance ticket sales through the Fishing Around the Forth website – they cost £20 for around 50 miles of fishing - have made, he said, a huge difference to the club’s finances.

He added: “The fishing community has responded and let me assure you that we are working hard and the future of the WLAA is looking very bright. Now is the time to look forward.”

With that in mind, Thomson confirmed that the association's annual meeting is on Thursday, February 13 at The Tower Bar, Craigshill, from 6.30pm. After the meeting, the first fly tying night of 2025 will be held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interim president said: "We would expect the meeting to last an hour or so as there is lots to talk about. Fly tying will follow and the fly tying nights will now be held every month on the second Thursday at The Tower Bar.”

Fraser Thomson at Pottishaw Fishery

A sponsor as come forward who has not yet been named and Thomson revealed that the nights will remain free.

Lower down the Almond, Cramond Angling Association, who have a beat of around nine miles from Newbridge to the Estuary at Cramond, hosted their annual season launch.

Secretary Jo Arndt made the ceremonial first cast near the Cramond Waterfall in the absence of chairman Adam Cross and members and friends who were there sank a welcome dram to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thermometer was hovering around zero and the grass surrounding the area was white, a reminder that we are still in the grips of winter.

Arndt also confirmed that permit prices have been frozen at adult £40, senior £30 and student £15. A junior ticket is £5 but a junior fishing with an adult or senior is free.

Permits can be sourced on the Fish around the Forth website and are available now.

Looking back, the secretary said the river fished well last year and the club have around 100 members and he reminded all that most of the near nine mile stretch of the river, from the Estuary at Cramond Foreshore to Newbridge, can be reached by public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the first heat of the Scottish National Stillwater Championship for 2025 is due at Burnhouse Lochan near Bonnybridge on Saturday (February 8).

Heat Two is at New Haylie near Largs on Saturday, February 15, Heat Three at Lochter in Aberdeenshire on Sunday, February 23, Heat Four at Millhall near Polmont on Saturday, March 8, Heat Five at Kingennie near Broughty Ferry on Sunday, March 9 and the final heat at Kinross on Saturday, March 15. Two semi-finals are in late March with the final at Drumtassie near Blackridge on Sunday, April 13.

And the Scottish Ladies Flyfishing team host a fund-raiser at Parkview Fishery, near Ladybank in Fife, on Sunday, March 23 with fishing from 9am to 4pm. The £30 cost includes breakfast rolls, tea and coffee plus a lunch.

Sea fishing now and Match Four of the Edinburgh New Year Shore Angling League will be at Joppa tonight (February 7) with registration from 6pm to 6.15pm at Promenade View EH15 2ES with fishing from 7pm to 10pm. Pre-booking only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh schoolboy Eryk Janik won Match Three with Scott Emmerson second and Stevie Burns third. Emmerson caught the longest fish, a 49cm cod, on a difficult night with flat calm conditions and the 18 anglers shared a total of 84 fish, a disappointing night.

And the fifth and final leg of Mike and Chris's Winter Heaviest Cod League is on Saturday (February 8) with the boundaries from Carnoustie to Ferryden Lighthouse. Message Chris on 07872 944807 for information.