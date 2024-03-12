Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh Married at First Sight UK star Erica Roberts has shared a tearful video on social media calling out her estranged husband for speaking out publicly about their break-up.

Erica and Jordan Gayle tied the knot on the E4 reality show on March 19, 2023, and their relationship had survived the pressures of being on the programme. But the couple broke up shortly before the Married at First Sight UK reunion episode aired on February 26, less than a year after they tied the knot on national television. Speaking to The Sun, Sheffield personal trainer Jordan, 27, said: "It did seem like a fairytale and in my heart I believed we were going to be together forever, which is why I think it hurts so much now, as I didn't see it coming." He described how living so far apart had put a strain on their relationship. But added that he "will always love" his former Edinburgh wife.

Hitting back at her estranged partner, Erica, 25, posted a tearful video to her 116,000 Instagram followers.

She said: "I didn't want to do this, I didn't want to make a video like this but after reading this article that Jordan's done in The Sun which I think is absolute b******t. This is what I can't deal with, you've sold a story to The Sun about our relationship, not even telling me. There has been absolutely no fight on his behalf.

"If you really wanted to make this work you would try, you would do something... So I don't know what this means, I don't know where this has even come from because quite frankly I think it was a payday for him, that's all this was, so I'm just raging."

When speaking to the Sun, Jordan added that he still held hope of a reunion "because the way we feel about each other is just so strong", but said this appeared unlikely after Erica unfollowed him and deleted some of their Instagram memories. In another Instagram reel, which showed Erica playing with niece in a park, she added: "I think one of the hardest parts about a break-up is trying to feel that connection that you had with someone every single day.

