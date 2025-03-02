Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom modern flat in 235-year-old building with period features

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 04:46 BST

This modern flat is situated in a 235-year-old building in Trinity, featuring an original flagstone floor and cast-iron range, as well as a summer house in the garden.

Currently available for offers over £440,000, ‘Taap Hall’ at 219/4 Ferry Road, is a striking ‘B' listed building dating back to 1790, nestled back from bustling Ferry Road by lush green mature gardens.

Perfectly positioned opposite the pretty Victoria Park, this first-floor period flat boasts a wealth of historic features that seamlessly blend with contemporary comforts.

The property shares the use of front gardens and drying green to rear,plus a private garden plot with decked area, summer house and raised plant beds. There are also two ‘old' stone-built, slate roof coal stores, in the front garden.

Open viewing will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2-4pm. For viewings by appointment, contact Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994 or email [email protected]. Alternatively you can book an appointment online.

1. ‘Taap Hall’ 219/4 Ferry Road

The elegant sitting room, bathed in natural light from a pair of sash and casement windows, with working shutters, offer lovely views of the rear gardens and roof-top views over to Arthur's Seat. With impressive proportions, original floorboards, intricate cornicing, and a magnificent ‘Adam' fireplace complete with a working cast-iron open fire, this space creates a warm and inviting ambiance.

2. Sitting room

Across the hall, the spacious kitchen and breakfast room, hosts the original flagstone floor and magnificent cast-iron range, while opposite are newly installed modern cabinets and quartz worktops to provide all the conveniences of today's lifestyle.

3. Kitchen

The property shares the use of front gardens and drying green to rear, plus a private garden plot with decked area, summer house and raised plant beds. Plus, there are two ‘old' stone-built, slate roof coal stores, in the front garden.

4. Garden

