Currently available for offers over £440,000, ‘Taap Hall’ at 219/4 Ferry Road, is a striking ‘B' listed building dating back to 1790, nestled back from bustling Ferry Road by lush green mature gardens.

Perfectly positioned opposite the pretty Victoria Park, this first-floor period flat boasts a wealth of historic features that seamlessly blend with contemporary comforts.

The property shares the use of front gardens and drying green to rear,plus a private garden plot with decked area, summer house and raised plant beds. There are also two ‘old' stone-built, slate roof coal stores, in the front garden.

Open viewing will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2-4pm. For viewings by appointment, contact Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994 or email [email protected]. Alternatively you can book an appointment online.

2 . Sitting room The elegant sitting room, bathed in natural light from a pair of sash and casement windows, with working shutters, offer lovely views of the rear gardens and roof-top views over to Arthur's Seat. With impressive proportions, original floorboards, intricate cornicing, and a magnificent ‘Adam' fireplace complete with a working cast-iron open fire, this space creates a warm and inviting ambiance. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Across the hall, the spacious kitchen and breakfast room, hosts the original flagstone floor and magnificent cast-iron range, while opposite are newly installed modern cabinets and quartz worktops to provide all the conveniences of today's lifestyle. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The property shares the use of front gardens and drying green to rear, plus a private garden plot with decked area, summer house and raised plant beds. Plus, there are two ‘old' stone-built, slate roof coal stores, in the front garden. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales