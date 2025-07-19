19 lovely final year photos as Edinburgh pupils leave primary school for good

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 19th Jul 2025, 04:36 BST

Many pupils in Edinburgh will return to not only a new classroom but a new school when schools go back in August.

For hundreds of pupils across the city, next month will mark a milestone move as they say goodbye to their primary schools and start a new chapter of their lives in secondary school.

To mark the occasion, our photographers were out and about earlier this year to capture pupils’ final days at primary school.

Take a look through our gallery - which is the penultimate instalment of our P7 Yearbook 2025.

St Catherine's RC Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2025

St Catherine's RC Primary School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
St Crispin's School

2. P7 Yearbook 2025

St Crispin's School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
St Cuthbert's RC Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2025

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
St David's RC Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2025

St David's RC Primary School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghSchools
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice