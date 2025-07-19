For hundreds of pupils across the city, next month will mark a milestone move as they say goodbye to their primary schools and start a new chapter of their lives in secondary school.
To mark the occasion, our photographers were out and about earlier this year to capture pupils’ final days at primary school.
Take a look through our gallery - which is the penultimate instalment of our P7 Yearbook 2025.
