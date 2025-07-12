Edinburgh P7s: 21 lovely class photos as Edinburgh pupils say goodbye to primary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 12th Jul 2025, 12:04 BST

The summer holidays are well under way and for hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh, that means their move to secondary school is just weeks away.

They say school days are among the happiest of our lives and to help pupils look back fondly at the first seven years of school, we have compiled our 2025 Yearbook of class photos.

We visited schools across the city to capture pupils’ final days of primary and celebrate their milestone move to secondary.

Take a look through our gallery and keep your eyes peeled for the next instalment of our P7 Yearbook 2025.

Prestonfield Primary School

Prestonfield Primary School | Scott Louden

Prospect Bank School

Prospect Bank School | Scott Louden

Queensferry Primary School

Queensferry Primary School | Alan Rennie

Queensferry Primary School

Queensferry Primary School | Alan Rennie

