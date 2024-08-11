Edinburgh P7s: 17 nostalgic class photos of Primary 7 pupils from years gone by

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th Aug 2024, 14:58 GMT
Next week will mark the return to school for hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh, and for many it will bring the big move to secondary school.

Over the summer, we have looked at the 2024 Primary 7 Yearbook to help pupils and parents remember their days at primary school. And now, we’ve delved into the archives to find some class photos from years gone by.

The 17 pictures below were taken in 2012 and many of the pupils pictured will now have graduated from college and university and have made their way into the working world.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in our P7 Yearbook from 2012.

Stockbridge Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2012

Stockbridge Primary School Photo: Susan Burrell Photography

Ratho Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2012

Ratho Primary School Photo: Edinburgh Evening News

Rowanfield School

3. P7 Yearbook 2012

Rowanfield School Photo: Susan Burrell Photography

St David's RC Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2012

St David's RC Primary School Photo: Susan Burrell Photography

