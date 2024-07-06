Edinburgh P7s: 18 lovely photos of Edinburgh Primary 7 pupils as they prepare for secondary move

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 6th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

The summer holidays are well under way and for many pupils in Edinburgh, that means a big move to secondary school next month.

We visited primary schools across Edinburgh and surrounding area to capture Primary 7 pupils’ final year class photos as they prepare for the milestone move.

Take a look through our latest gallery to see if you can spot your children in any of the 18 class photos.

Hillwood Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2024

Hillwood Primary School | Alan Rennie

Holy Cross RC Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2024

Holy Cross RC Primary School | Scott Louden

Holy Cross RC Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2024

Holy Cross RC Primary School | Scott Louden

James Gillespie's Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2024

James Gillespie's Primary School | Scott Louden

