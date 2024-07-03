Most of the cafes and restaurants on our list have dedicated kids menus, highchairs, changing facilities and good changing facilities. Some of them, even have outdoor play areas and activities to keep the little ones entertained while you relax.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see 9 of the best child-friendly restaurants and cafes in Scotland’s capital, according to Nursery and Schools Guides, who asked local parents for their recommendations.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.