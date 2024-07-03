Edinburgh's 9 best 'child friendly' restaurants to try during school summer holidays, according to parents

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 13:17 BST
Finding places for a great family dining experience is a tricky business, as any parent knows. Worry not, though, as we’ve put together a handy list of the best child-friendly eateries in Edinburgh.

Most of the cafes and restaurants on our list have dedicated kids menus, highchairs, changing facilities and good changing facilities. Some of them, even have outdoor play areas and activities to keep the little ones entertained while you relax.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 9 of the best child-friendly restaurants and cafes in Scotland’s capital, according to Nursery and Schools Guides, who asked local parents for their recommendations.

Scroll through our gallery to see 9 of the best child-friendly restaurants and cafes in Edinburgh.

1. 9 of Edinburgh's best child-friendly restaurants and cafes

Scroll through our gallery to see 9 of the best child-friendly restaurants and cafes in Edinburgh.Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 63 Shore, Leith EH6 6RA. 153-155 Comely Bank Rd EH4 1BQ

2. Mimi’s Bakehouse

Where: 63 Shore, Leith EH6 6RA. 153-155 Comely Bank Rd EH4 1BQPhoto: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 2 Sibbald Walk, Edinburgh EH8 8FT

3. Loudons New Waverley

Where: 2 Sibbald Walk, Edinburgh EH8 8FTPhoto: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 1 Brandon Terrace, Canonmills EH3 5EA

4. Di Giorgio

Where: 1 Brandon Terrace, Canonmills EH3 5EAPhoto: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.