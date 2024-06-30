It's hard to believe 24 years have now passed since Edinburgh welcomed in the new millennium.

It was an eventful year in Auld Reekie, that's for sure. The year kicked off with the Hogmanay party to end all Hogmanay parties, a young waitress was tragically killed and several others injured when masonry fell from the roof outside Ryan's Bar in the West End, and Hibs thrashed bitter rivals Hearts 6-2.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in year 2000 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Edinburgh in 2000 - photo gallery Browse our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in year 2000.

Dalek meets Tardis? Gordon Thompson Director of The Californian Coffee Co. welcomes his first customer, Alec the Dalek , at the latest opening of his Police Box coffee stops in Rose Street.

Tragedy Floral tributes began to appear outside Ryan's Bar in Edinburgh's West End after a young waitress was killed and several others injured when masonry fell from the roof, 30 June 2000.