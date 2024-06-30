Edinburgh in 2000: 26 incredible photos of Edinburgh life in 2000, 24 years ago - including infamous nightclub

Today, we’re looking at Edinburgh as it was in 2000 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital has changed since then.

It's hard to believe 24 years have now passed since Edinburgh welcomed in the new millennium.

It was an eventful year in Auld Reekie, that's for sure. The year kicked off with the Hogmanay party to end all Hogmanay parties, a young waitress was tragically killed and several others injured when masonry fell from the roof outside Ryan's Bar in the West End, and Hibs thrashed bitter rivals Hearts 6-2.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in year 2000 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Gordon Thompson Director of The Californian Coffee Co. welcomes his first customer, Alec the Dalek , at the latest opening of his Police Box coffee stops in Rose Street.

Gordon Thompson Director of The Californian Coffee Co. welcomes his first customer, Alec the Dalek , at the latest opening of his Police Box coffee stops in Rose Street.

Floral tributes began to appear outside Ryan's Bar in Edinburgh's West End after a young waitress was killed and several others injured when masonry fell from the roof, 30 June 2000.

Floral tributes began to appear outside Ryan's Bar in Edinburgh's West End after a young waitress was killed and several others injured when masonry fell from the roof, 30 June 2000.

The 'Reclaim the Streets' anti-capitalism demo hits Tollcross, 17 June 2000.

The 'Reclaim the Streets' anti-capitalism demo hits Tollcross, 17 June 2000.

