New Year’s Eve party at popular Edinburgh venue sounds like a lot of fun… and a lot of pink!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calling all Barbies and Kens! An Edinburgh bar is set to celebrate Hogmanay in style this year with a Barbie-themed party.

Boom Battle Bar, at the Omni Centre, will transform into ‘Pinktopia’ on December 31, with Barbie cocktails, games, and a live DJ and entertainers throughout the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will kick off a 6.30pm until late, with tickets for the event on sale now.

Boom Battle Bar, at the Omni Centre in Edinburgh, will transform into Pinktopia on December 31, with Barbie cocktails, games, and live DJs and entertainers throughout the night. Photo: Boom Battle Bar.

In a post on its website, Boom Battle Bar wrote: “We’re talking an all pink menu, unlocked gaming in your ticket price, banging vibes and our fave live DJ and entertainers. Partying from 6:30pm until late! You love to see it.

“Our standard BIG NYE ticket is £45 per person, but if you fancy getting the party started early, upgrade to Bg Boozy NYE ticket at £70pp. Go big or go home! Gather your squad and grab your tickets early. These are early bird prices that will go up so get in quick.”

Boom Battle Bar has become a big favourite with party people in the Capital. The venue, which threw open its doors in September 2022, combines a premium bar, food and drink, and an entertainment ‘battleground’ full of competitive gaming such as shuffleboard, augmented darts, axe-throwing and crazier golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This bar also houses a site for global escape room operator Escape Hunt, where players can choose from a host of exciting indoor escape games and virtual reality adventures.