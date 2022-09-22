You can toss axes at Boom Battle Bar when it opens at Omni Centre in Edinburgh.

Boom Battle Bar throws open its doors at Omni Centre on Friday (September 23) and combines a premium bar, food and drink, and an entertainment ‘battleground’ full of competitive gaming such as shuffleboard, augmented darts and crazier golf.

It’s the chain’s second opening in Scotland, with their Glasgow venue opening its doors back in March.

The Edinburgh venue will also house the latest site for global escape room operator Escape Hunt.

Boom Battle Bar's commitment to shuffleboard is unrivalled and revellers can play at the new Edinburgh venue.

The perfect adrenaline-fuelled day out for families, friends, or colleagues, the latter lets players choose from a host of indoor escape games and virtual reality adventures.

Martin Botha, manager of Omni Centre, said: “We’re extremely thrilled to have both Boom Battle Bar and Escape Hunt open at Omni, bringing two new and exciting experiences that will enhance our position as a key entertainment destination in the city.”

Richard Harpham, CEO of XP Factory, the company behind both Boom Battle Bar and Escape Hunt, said: “We’re beyond excited to open the doors of our epic new Scottish venue where Boom Battle Bar and Escape Hunt will come together under one roof.

“Whether you’re tumbling down the rabbit hole into our Alice themed escape room, trying your hand at axe-throwing, taking on an outside adventure or just stopping by to enjoy a delicious cocktail, this Edinburgh venue promises to be packed full of unmissable fun.”

Darts, but with extra immersion. Boom Battle Bar has combined state-of-the-art technology with the classic game.