According to the luxury hotel brand, Eve will provide an array of food, beverages and entertainment.

The vibrant social space will officially open to the public on October 7 and is set to perfectly complement Edinburgh’s enviable food and drink scene from morning lattes to lights out.

To celebrate the launch, Eve will be offering all guests 50% off food for every reservation made from October 7-29, and will be putting on a variety of live entertainment seven days a week throughout the month.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is set to open a new all-day dining space called Eve next month – and they are offering 50% off food to celebrate the launch.

Situated at ground floor level, with an entrance from Cowgate, Eve will hold up to 160 guests and is designed to be a playful environment to eat, drink and socialise in the heart of the Capital.

With performance being at the core of the history of the Virgin brand, Eve will put on a diverse range of events showcasing the best of both Scottish and international culture.

From exclusive one-off activations that will firmly put Eve on the map to weekly intimate events including ‘Musical Mondays’, ‘On Demand’ and ‘Live & Unsigned’, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Alongside the lively entertainment, guests can order up a storm with a menu perfect for sharing with friends and family on any occasion – whether it's breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.

The interiors of Eve are also like no other. The walls are adorned with floor-to-ceiling unique murals specifically curated by award-winning Dutch graffiti artists, Studio Giftig, for the venue.

Incorporating themes of space exploration, Scottish history, and Virgin legacy, these distinctive artworks create an immersive space that both celebrates and transcends the area’s rich history.

Scott McArdle, General Manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said: “We have already started to see Virgin Hotels Edinburgh come to life over the last few months and Eve is going to add even more flavour to what we already offer.

“This vibrant and lively space will be at the heart of the city’s entertainment with fantastic food, unique cocktails and an array of performances - there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”