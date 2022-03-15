The new hotel will open its doors on June 1 and will be situated in the landmark India Buildings in the Capital’s Old Town, close to the Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle.

It will be the first Virgin Hotel to open outside the US, but a colourful brash all-American design will not be on display in the property.

Instead, the decor pays homage to the Capital – blending the old with the new, and reflecting the city’s eclectic and energetic style, while remaining true to its historic heritage.

There will be 222 rooms in the hotel, spanning across ten floors, so guests have plenty of choice when selecting a Chamber or Suite.

Rooms include the Eve Branson suite, a nod to Virgin founder Richard Branson's late mother, and Richard's Flat, a suite named after the founder himself.

For guests looking for something a little different, there is the Moroccan-inspired Kasbah Tamadot Suite, which has a secret second floor lounge tented in beautiful fabrics and adorned with festive lanterns and sumptuous furnishings.

Visitors will be able to lounge on the large bed or the attached cream-coloured love seat, and watch movies on a large television mounted to the wall.

A rendering of the Virgin Hotel, which will open in the Capital this Spring.

For those who’d rather stay in than go out, the rooms will contain a red SMEG® mini-fridge fully stocked with drinks and snacks.

And those guests who are planning to hit the town won’t be disappointed either, as there will be a perfect place to get ready – a dressing table with a backlit mirror.

While the brand have only provided a small glimpse into the bathrooms, it looks like guests will be able to enjoy a waterfall shower in the morning.

The rooms look like a perfect place to get ready for a night out on the town.

Visitors will be spoiled for choice, as the space will contain multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand’s flagship space, Commons Club – where locals and tourists alike can sample creative cocktails and an eclectic food menu.

They will also be able to eat at Eve, a vibrant, all-day dining space.

The hotel site is also home to a 19th century church, now known as Greyfriars Hall, that has been beautifully restored and repurposed as a special event venue.

In addition, the hotel offers a rooftop sanctuary with unobstructed Edinburgh Castle views.

Guests will be able to relax on the comfortable bed, while catching up on the latest movies and TV series.

The hotel will also be a stone's throw away from the city’s Grassmarket as well as popular tourist hot-spots such as Camera Obscura and Greyfriars Kirkyard.

James Bermingham, chief executive officer of Virgin Hotels commented: “Edinburgh is such an iconic city and we’re thrilled it will be the home of the first Virgin Hotels in the UK and across Europe.

"Through dynamic contextual design and neighbourhood-centric influences the new hotel will be a cultural city hub, with a design that sustains the building’s heritage while adding a vibrant, new style to the area.”

The hotel has been developed and is owned by Flemyn and managed by Virgin Hotels.

Virgin Hotels will also be opening a second Scottish location this summer in Glasgow, overlooking the River Clyde.

To book, visit www.virginhotels.com/edinburgh.

Guests will be able to hang out at the Commons Club - a bar, lounge and restaurant.

