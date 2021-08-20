These are the 13 best hotels in Edinburgh, according to Google Reviews

The world-famous annual festival was cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic, but now most restrictions in Scotland have been lifted, people are able to visit the city again to experience its electric atmosphere.

If you’re coming to Edinburgh to enjoy the Fringe - or if you’re coming simply to explore the Capital - but you’re unsure of where to stay during your trip, we’ve got you covered.

We had a look on Google Reviews to see which Edinburgh hotels have been rated the highest after receiving glowing ratings from customers.

These are 13 hotels with 500 reviews or more that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5, in no particular order:

1. The Scotsman Hotel Address: 20 North Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1TR. Rating: 4-star. Guest rating: 4.5 out of 5 (851 reviews). What people say: "Clean rooms, friendly staff willing to help, comfy beds great nights sleep." Photo: Facebook Photo Sales

2. Apex City of Edinburgh Address: 61 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HJ. Rating: 4-star. Guest rating: 4.5 out of 5 (804 reviews). What people say: "Had the master suite, good sized room and service especially from the bar staff." Photo: Facebook Photo Sales

3. Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel Address: 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4HQ. Rating: 4-star. Guest rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,056 reviews). What people say: “Good size room, comfy bed, excellent breakfast, perfect location, fast WiFi." Photo: Facebook Photo Sales

4. Premier Inn Edinburgh City Centre Address: 44 York Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3HU. Rating: 3-star. Guest rating: 4.5 out of 5 (864 reviews). What people say: "Brilliant location, good price, lovely room and decent breakfast." Photo: Facebook Photo Sales