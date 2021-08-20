These are the 13 best hotels in Edinburgh, according to Google Reviews

Edinburgh Fringe has fully kicked off, and the Capital is alive with street performers, food pop-ups, comedy shows and plays once more.
The world-famous annual festival was cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic, but now most restrictions in Scotland have been lifted, people are able to visit the city again to experience its electric atmosphere.
If you’re coming to Edinburgh to enjoy the Fringe - or if you’re coming simply to explore the Capital - but you’re unsure of where to stay during your trip, we’ve got you covered.
We had a look on Google Reviews to see which Edinburgh hotels have been rated the highest after receiving glowing ratings from customers.
These are 13 hotels with 500 reviews or more that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5, in no particular order: