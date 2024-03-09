Beloved Edinburgh restaurant makes ‘surprise’ return days after leaving locals ‘devastated’ by sudden closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much-loved restaurant group has announced the opening of a new branch in Edinburgh – just days after the closure of two city venues left locals “devastated”.

As reported in the Evening News, Maki & Ramen took to social media at the end of February to say the branches on West Richmond Street and Nicolson Street will cease trading “soon”. But now the Japanese restaurant group has delighted its loyal customers with the arrival of a brand new venue, just yards from one of the restaurants which closed.

Sharing the news of Facebook, a spokesperson for Maki & Ramen wrote: “Surprise! Just when you thought you’d had your last bite, we’re rolling into a new chapter at 80 Nicolson Street. Yes, you heard it right. We haven’t gone far – just round the corner bringing you more of the Maki & Ramen love.

“Our doors are now open from 12-10pm daily, ready to stir up your days and wrap your nights with our special ramen and sushi.

“To our loyal fans, your support means the world to us. Here’s to new beginnings and continuing our journey together. Can’t wait for you to fall in love with our new spot just like the old one. See you there.”

Fans of the chain rejoiced at the news. One regular customer reacted to the post, saying: “This is fabulous news after the recent closure of the other two Edinburgh branches. Maki & Ramen do the best noodles in town and I can’t wait to try the new place.”