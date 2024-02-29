Edinburgh locals ‘devastated’ as Maki & Ramen announces sudden closure of two city centre restaurants
Maki & Ramen has announced the sudden closure of two of its Edinburgh restaurants, leaving locals “devastated”.
The Japanese restaurant group said the branches on West Richmond Street and Nicolson Street will cease trading “soon”.
The announcement was made on social media on Thursday, with the chain also teasing a new venture which they say will be announced shortly.
In a post on Instagram, the owners said: “Attention Edinburgh! Our West Richmond Street and Nicolson Street branches will be closing soon! We want to thank all of our local rameniacs who have been with us from the beginning of our journey.“West Richmond Street being our first ever Maki & Ramen branch we are sad to be closing its doors to you all but excited for our next journey to take you all on. Please keep an eye on our socials and website for our closure dates”.
Maki & Ramen, which specialises in Japanese-inspired dishes, has built a huge following since opening its first Edinburgh eaterie in 2015.
Reacting to the news of the closures, one loyal customer said: “Devastated. West Richmond Street was my weekly spot for the entirety of my four month stay in Edinburgh.”
Another disappointed regular wrote: “I'm so sad, I'm a customer from 8 years.”
Maki & Ramen's other Edinburgh branches at St James Quarter, Fountainbridge and Leith Street will remain open.