A popular Edinburgh restaurant has closed its doors for the final time, after telling its customers “all good things must come to an end”.

Chop House, which has built a loyal following at its branch on Constitution Street in Leith, served its last meals on Sunday.

The closure is the latest blow for the street following last month's news that The Foot of the Walk pub has been put up for sale by owners

In an emotional post on Facebook the restaurant’s owners wrote: “Chop House has been part of the Leith landscape since 2015, but all good things must come to an end.

“In order to concentrate on our other restaurants, we have decided to leave our Constitution Street branch. We've loved being in Leith, making many friends and some fantastic memories.

“You can still enjoy all your Chop House favourites at our other two sites, in Market Street and in Bruntsfield.

“Our Leith restaurant will host its final day of service on Sunday 25th February, and we wish our new resident all the very best – keep an eye on this space! Gift vouchers can be used at Market Street or Bruntsfield and we hope to see you at either one of these restaurants soon.”

Chop House’s loyal customers reacted to the news with sadness.“One regular wrote on Facebook: “Big date night place for us, thanks for the good food and memories. Gutted another Leith date night spot is gone”.

Another customer said: “Absolutely gutted that you’re closing this venue. Truly my favourite place in Scotland”.