Edinburgh crime: Pictures show Constitution Street in Leith taped off after major police incident
By Annabelle Gauntlett
Published 19th May 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:33 BST
A street in Leith has been taped off by police after a major incident on Thursday night, May 18. Police say a 33-year-old woman was seriously injured and later died in hospital after a “disturbance” in Constitution Street at around 7.50pm. A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the death, police said. Investigations continue.
