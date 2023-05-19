News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Pictures show Constitution Street in Leith taped off after major police incident

Police descend on an Edinburgh street after serious incident

By Annabelle Gauntlett
Published 19th May 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:33 BST

A street in Leith has been taped off by police after a major incident on Thursday night, May 18. Police say a 33-year-old woman was seriously injured and later died in hospital after a “disturbance” in Constitution Street at around 7.50pm. A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the death, police said. Investigations continue.

Police set up a tent in Constitution Street.

1. Police tent

Police set up a tent in Constitution Street. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

Police at the scene of the incident near the British Heart Foundation in Constitution Street, Leith.

2. Constitution Street

Police at the scene of the incident near the British Heart Foundation in Constitution Street, Leith. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

A police tent has been set up at the scene in Constitution Street.

3. Police tent

A police tent has been set up at the scene in Constitution Street. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

A police van parked at the scene in Constitution Street.

4. Police van

A police van parked at the scene in Constitution Street. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

