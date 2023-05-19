Edinburgh crime: Police lock down Constitution Street in Leith as area taped off following major incident
Emergency services locked down a road after incident
Police locked down a busy Edinburgh street following a major incident on Thursday evening (May 18).
Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were seen on Constitution Street in Leith as tape was put up across the road and a diversion put in place around 7.50pm.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
More to follow.