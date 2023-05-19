News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Rich List 2023: Sunday Times unveil list of wealthiest people in UK
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments

Edinburgh crime: Police lock down Constitution Street in Leith as area taped off following major incident

Emergency services locked down a road after incident

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th May 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 08:22 BST

Police locked down a busy Edinburgh street following a major incident on Thursday evening (May 18).

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were seen on Constitution Street in Leith as tape was put up across the road and a diversion put in place around 7.50pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were seen on Constitution Street in Leith as tape was put up across the road and a diversion put in place.Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were seen on Constitution Street in Leith as tape was put up across the road and a diversion put in place.
Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were seen on Constitution Street in Leith as tape was put up across the road and a diversion put in place.
Most Popular

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Edinburgh crime: Man, 33, charged over serious assault at cocktail bar on Forres...