Police were alerted to the incident, which took place in Market Street, Haddington , at around 1am on Sunday, May 14. Emergency services descended on the quiet street to deal with the disturbance. Two men, aged 53 and 60, were injured and rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Following an investigation, officers have arrested and charged two men, both aged 34, in connection with the disturbance. The pair are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. Before making the arrest, police urged the public to come forward with information that could help trace those involved. Detectives have now thanked locals for their help, with a spokesperson for Police Scotland writing: “Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with this incident.”