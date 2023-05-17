News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Two men arrested and charged after 'disturbance' in Haddington that put two in hospital

Police make arrests after early morning incident in Haddington

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 17th May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:16 BST

Two men have been arrested and charged after a ‘large-scale disturbance’ in East Lothian.

Police were alerted to the incident, which took place in Market Street, Haddington, at around 1am on Sunday, May 14. Emergency services descended on the quiet street to deal with the disturbance. Two men, aged 53 and 60, were injured and rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Following an investigation, officers have arrested and charged two men, both aged 34, in connection with the disturbance. The pair are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. Before making the arrest, police urged the public to come forward with information that could help trace those involved. Detectives have now thanked locals for their help, with a spokesperson for Police Scotland writing: “Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with this incident.”

Two men have been arrested and charged, after a disturbance in Haddington which saw two people taken to hospital.Two men have been arrested and charged, after a disturbance in Haddington which saw two people taken to hospital.
