Edinburgh crash: Car overturns in two-vehicle crash on Waterfront Avenue in Granton

Crash on north Edinburgh road

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th May 2023, 07:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 07:29 BST

Two men were taken to hospital after a car overturned following a two-vehicle crash in Granton yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, May 17.

The incident occurred at around 3.50pm on Waterfront Avenue. Emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital. The road was closed westbound for a short while, with bus services diverted from the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.50pm on Wednesday, 17 May, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Waterfront Avenue, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and two men from one of the vehicles were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance for treatment. The road was closed westbound for a short time for vehicle recovery.”

The incident took place at Waterfront Avenue in Granton yesterday afternoon.
The incident took place at Waterfront Avenue in Granton yesterday afternoon.