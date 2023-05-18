Two men were taken to hospital after a car overturned following a two-vehicle crash in Granton yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, May 17.

The incident occurred at around 3.50pm on Waterfront Avenue. Emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital. The road was closed westbound for a short while, with bus services diverted from the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.50pm on Wednesday, 17 May, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Waterfront Avenue, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and two men from one of the vehicles were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance for treatment. The road was closed westbound for a short time for vehicle recovery.”