The AA recently handed 29 restaurants in Edinburgh and the Lothians with Rosettes – awarded for both high quality food and culinary excellence.

First awarded in 1956, the AA Rosette award was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

A team of inspectors have an unrivalled wealth of experience in assessing quality throughout the UK, so receiving the award is a huge achievement not to be underestimated.

The Rosette is an award, not a classification: Rosettes are awarded annually on a rising scale based on a meal visit by one or more of the AA’s inspectors.

Restaurants that achieve standards exceeding their local area are recognised with 1 Rosette in the AA Restaurant Guide. These establishments prioritise the use of good quality ingredients, preparing food with care, understanding, and skill. Hotel restaurants that meet these standards also receive 1 Rosette, ensuring guests can confidently anticipate a satisfying dining experience.

For restaurants that aim and achieve higher standards and consistency, 2 Rosettes are awarded. The cooking showcases greater precision, and there is an evident focus on selecting quality ingredients.

Outstanding restaurants that achieve standards that demand recognition beyond their local area receive 3 Rosettes. These restaurants exhibit consistent excellence in timing, seasoning, and the selection of the highest quality ingredients. Exceptional service and an expertly curated wine list complement their exceptional cuisine.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see all 29 Edinburgh restaurants featured in The Restaurant Guide 2023.

