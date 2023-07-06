News you can trust since 1873
2000s Edinburgh: 15 photo memories of Edinburgh back in the Noughties – including giant Andy Warhol exhibition

We’ve dipped into our photo archives to find some incredible pictures that perfectly capture Edinburgh life back in the Noughties.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST

Have a look at these photographs of the Capital from back then – and drink up the nostalgia.

Workmen can be seen here continuing to work on the Edinburgh tram project on Princes Street, on 30 September 2009.

1. The trams

Workmen can be seen here continuing to work on the Edinburgh tram project on Princes Street, on 30 September 2009. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

On 11 September 2000, lorry drivers drove slowly through the city in protest to the tax on fuel.

2. Lorry Drivers protest

On 11 September 2000, lorry drivers drove slowly through the city in protest to the tax on fuel. Photo: Susan Burrell

The famous columns of the National Gallery of Scotland were wrapped with images of Campbell’s soup cans to mark the upcoming Andy Warhol exhibition, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the artist’s death, on 31 July 2007.

3. Andy Warhol exhibition

The famous columns of the National Gallery of Scotland were wrapped with images of Campbell’s soup cans to mark the upcoming Andy Warhol exhibition, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the artist’s death, on 31 July 2007. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This is what the foot of Leith Walk looked like on 29 June 2000, prior to its £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre.

4. Foot of the Walk

This is what the foot of Leith Walk looked like on 29 June 2000, prior to its £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre. Photo: Pamela Grigg

