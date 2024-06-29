Edinburgh P7s: 22 lovely final year photos as Edinburgh primary pupils prepare for milestone move

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 29th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

The summer holidays are officially here and in six weeks’ time, hundreds of pupils in Edinburgh will move up to secondary school.

To celebrate the milestone move, we’re back with 22 lovely class photos which capture the pupils’ final days in primary school. This is the fourth instalment of our Primary 7 Yearbook, with more to come over the coming weeks.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot your child. If you wish to purchase any of the photos, you can do so at the National World Photo Sales page here.

Ferryhill Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2024

Ferryhill Primary School | Scott Louden

Ferryhill Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2024

Ferryhill Primary School | Scott Louden

Flora Stevenson Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2024

Flora Stevenson Primary School | Alan Rennie

Flora Stevenson Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2024

Flora Stevenson Primary School | Alan Rennie

