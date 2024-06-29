To celebrate the milestone move, we’re back with 22 lovely class photos which capture the pupils’ final days in primary school. This is the fourth instalment of our Primary 7 Yearbook, with more to come over the coming weeks.
Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot your child. If you wish to purchase any of the photos, you can do so at the National World Photo Sales page here.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.