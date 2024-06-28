Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Scots musician who shot to fame with his viral sea shanty ‘Wellerman’ has described the ‘pinch me’ moment after learning he will feature in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this summer.

Nathan Evans, who went viral across TikTok in 2020, said it is an ‘incredible honour’ to join world class acts from across the globe at the highly touted event which runs from August 2 to 24 at Edinburgh Castle.

His famous track, which reached Number 1 in several countries, will be performed by His Majesty’s Royal Marines Band alongside traditional Navy tunes and sea shanties.

Nathan Evans, who shot to fame with sea shanty ‘Wellerman’ is honoured to have his viral song feature in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this summer | Third Party

Nathan said: ““Growing up in Scotland, I think the Tattoo is something you’re always aware of and feel that sense of pride about so to have my song included is a real pinch-me moment.”

The 29-year-old added: “Since I released Wellerman, things have obviously changed dramatically for me but this is the icing on the cake and I can’t wait to see the song come to life as part of the amazing performances this summer.”

The Castle Esplanade will be filled with over 800 international performers from far and wide to showcase their epic journey, through vibrant dance, music and visual artistry. The annual event will host talents from the USA, India, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and homegrown acts from around the UK. Through an artistic odyssey, spectators can expect a wide variety of enthralling action featuring world-leading talent.

Michael Braithwaite, creative director of the event, said: “While the Tattoo has a proud history of the very finest world-class military and civilian performances, innovation and Scottish culture have also been a core tradition of the show since its first days.

“Nathan’s much-deserved success and passion for Scottish music represent everything we hold dear at the Tattoo. He has taken a 19th century sea shanty and brought it to the modern era to great acclaim. We are thrilled to be presenting Wellerman, as a feature with the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, our lead service, and a highlight of the journey our audience will embark upon this year.”