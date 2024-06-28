Edinburgh Tattoo: Nathan Evans who went viral on TikTok with sea shanty song to feature in renowned show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nathan Evans, who went viral across TikTok in 2020, said it is an ‘incredible honour’ to join world class acts from across the globe at the highly touted event which runs from August 2 to 24 at Edinburgh Castle.
His famous track, which reached Number 1 in several countries, will be performed by His Majesty’s Royal Marines Band alongside traditional Navy tunes and sea shanties.
Nathan said: ““Growing up in Scotland, I think the Tattoo is something you’re always aware of and feel that sense of pride about so to have my song included is a real pinch-me moment.”
The 29-year-old added: “Since I released Wellerman, things have obviously changed dramatically for me but this is the icing on the cake and I can’t wait to see the song come to life as part of the amazing performances this summer.”
The Castle Esplanade will be filled with over 800 international performers from far and wide to showcase their epic journey, through vibrant dance, music and visual artistry. The annual event will host talents from the USA, India, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and homegrown acts from around the UK. Through an artistic odyssey, spectators can expect a wide variety of enthralling action featuring world-leading talent.
Michael Braithwaite, creative director of the event, said: “While the Tattoo has a proud history of the very finest world-class military and civilian performances, innovation and Scottish culture have also been a core tradition of the show since its first days.
“Nathan’s much-deserved success and passion for Scottish music represent everything we hold dear at the Tattoo. He has taken a 19th century sea shanty and brought it to the modern era to great acclaim. We are thrilled to be presenting Wellerman, as a feature with the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, our lead service, and a highlight of the journey our audience will embark upon this year.”
Fans eager to see the special performance of Wellerman alongside other world-class acts can book tickets on Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.