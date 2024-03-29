Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh Castle has been named as Scotland’s most photogenic landmark according to a new study.

Photography retailer, Jessops, looked at Instagram data from across the country and found that the famous capital landmark was the most photographed in Scotland.

According to social media data, Edinburgh Castle was the most photographed landmark in Scotland with the historic castle boasting an impressive 720,000 hashtags.

Loch Ness came in second place with an impressive 530,000 hashtags. This was followed by Ben Nevis (280,000), Glenfinnan Viaduct (80,000) and in fifth place, the Scott Monument with 70,000 hashtags.