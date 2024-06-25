In August, hundreds of pupils across the city will wave goodbye to their primary school days and make the move to secondary school.

To celebrate the milestone, we have visited primary schools across Edinburgh and the surrounding area to take final year class photos and capture precious memories.

Our supplement came out in print at the start of this month, and over the coming weeks we will release them online in instalments.

Take a look through our latest gallery and see if you can spot any youngsters that you know. Anyone who wanted to purchase any of the images can go to the National World photo sales page here.

1 . P7 Yearbook 2024 Currie Primary School | Alan Rennie Photo Sales

2 . P7 Yearbook 2024 Currie Primary School | Alan Rennie Photo Sales

3 . P7 Yearbook 2024 Currie Primary School | Alan Rennie Photo Sales