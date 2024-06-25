Edinburgh P7s: 25 more final class photos as Edinburgh pupils prepare for change after summer holidays

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th Jun 2024, 16:11 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 16:12 BST

The summer holidays are just days away and Edinburgh’s Primary 7 pupils are getting ready to close one chapter of their school days and start another.

In August, hundreds of pupils across the city will wave goodbye to their primary school days and make the move to secondary school.

To celebrate the milestone, we have visited primary schools across Edinburgh and the surrounding area to take final year class photos and capture precious memories.

Our supplement came out in print at the start of this month, and over the coming weeks we will release them online in instalments.

Take a look through our latest gallery and see if you can spot any youngsters that you know. Anyone who wanted to purchase any of the images can go to the National World photo sales page here.

Currie Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2024

Currie Primary School | Alan Rennie

Currie Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2024

Currie Primary School | Alan Rennie

Currie Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2024

Currie Primary School | Alan Rennie

Dalmeny Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2024

Dalmeny Primary School | Alan Rennie

