Edinburgh P7s: 22 final class photos as Edinburgh pupils prepare to move to secondary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

The summer holidays are fast approaching and for hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh, that means waving goodbye to their primary school days and embarking on a whole new adventure.

We visited primary schools across Edinburgh to capture pupils’ final year class photos before they make the big move to secondary school in August.

Take a look through our second instalment of our 2024 Primary 7 yearbook, and see if you can spot your children in the 22 class photos.

Carrick Knowe Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2024

Carrick Knowe Primary School | Alan Rennie

Carrick Knowe Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2024

Carrick Knowe Primary School | Alan Rennie

Castleview Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2024

Castleview Primary School | Scott Louden

Castleview Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2024

Castleview Primary School | Scott Louden

