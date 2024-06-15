They say your school days are among the best of your life, and this summer will see hundreds of Edinburgh pupils enter a new chapter in their education.

This month will mark the end of primary school for children across the city, who will be making the move to secondary school in August.

Take a look through our gallery to see our first instalment of this year’s final year class photos, with more to come in the coming weeks. You can also purchase our photographs here.

