Edinburgh P7s: 18 lovely photos capturing Edinburgh pupils' final days in primary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 15th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

Our first instalment of Edinburgh primary pupils’ final year class photos

They say your school days are among the best of your life, and this summer will see hundreds of Edinburgh pupils enter a new chapter in their education.

This month will mark the end of primary school for children across the city, who will be making the move to secondary school in August.

Take a look through our gallery to see our first instalment of this year’s final year class photos, with more to come in the coming weeks. You can also purchase our photographs here.

Abbeyhill Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2024

Abbeyhill Primary School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Balgreen Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2024

Balgreen Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Balgreen Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2024

Balgreen Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Blackhall Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2024

Blackhall Primary School | Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Primary schoolEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.