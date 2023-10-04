News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires

Edinburgh P7s: A look back at 17 class photos from 2012 before Edinburgh pupils moved to secondary school

More than a decade has passed since these pupils made the move up to secondary school.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST

The new academic year is now in full swing, with the rain and cold temperatures helping to ensure that the summer holidays become a distant memory in pupils’ and parents’ minds.

We've taken a look at some final year class photos from 2012 – when a new cohort of students made the milestone move from primary school to secondary. Many of the pupils featured in these images will now have graduated from university and taken their first steps into the working world.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in our P7 Yearbook from 2012.

Ratho Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2012

Ratho Primary School Photo: Edinburgh Evening News

Photo Sales
Rowanfield School

2. P7 Yearbook 2012

Rowanfield School Photo: Susan Burrell Photography

Photo Sales
St David's RC Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2012

St David's RC Primary School Photo: Susan Burrell Photography

Photo Sales
St Margaret's Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2012

St Margaret's Primary School Photo: EN License

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh