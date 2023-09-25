Many of the pupils will now have graduated from university.

It has been said that your school days are among the best of your life, and so we've taken a look back at some Primary 7 class photos from back in the day.

The year 2012 may feel like it was yesterday, but more than a decade has now past and the pupils featured in these pictures will now be in their twenties, out in the world of work and many will have graduated from university last year.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot yourself – or anyone you know – in these class pictures from 2012.

21 of Edinburgh's Primary 7 class photos as they wave goodbye to primary school

1 . P7 Yearbook 2012 Pentland Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll Photo Sales

2 . P7 Yearbook 2012 Pentland Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll Photo Sales

3 . P7 Yearbook 2012 Clovenstone Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll Photo Sales

4 . P7 Yearbook 2012 Currie Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll Photo Sales