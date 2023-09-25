News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh P7s: 20 photos of Primary 7 classes from 2012 to take you back to your school days

Many of the pupils will now have graduated from university.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST

It has been said that your school days are among the best of your life, and so we've taken a look back at some Primary 7 class photos from back in the day.

The year 2012 may feel like it was yesterday, but more than a decade has now past and the pupils featured in these pictures will now be in their twenties, out in the world of work and many will have graduated from university last year.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot yourself – or anyone you know – in these class pictures from 2012.

21 of Edinburgh's Primary 7 class photos as they wave goodbye to primary school

Pentland Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2012

Pentland Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll

Pentland Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2012

Pentland Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll

Clovenstone Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2012

Clovenstone Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll

Currie Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2012

Currie Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll

