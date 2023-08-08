News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Edinburgh P7s: 20 final year class photos as Edinburgh pupils get ready for secondary move

The sixth instalment of our P7 Yearbook 2023
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:12 BST

The summer holidays are drawing to a close and for many pupils across Edinburgh, that means there are only days to go until their milestone move to secondary school.

To celebrate their next big step, we have been sharing the Primary 7 class photos from schools across the Capital which were taken during pupils’ final months in primary school.

Take a look through our latest picture gallery which has 20 final year photos from various schools – from Liberton to Pentland.

19 final year class photos as Edinburgh pupils prepare for move to secondary

Liberton Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2023

Liberton Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Liberton Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2023

Liberton Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Liberton Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2023

Liberton Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Longstone Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2023

Longstone Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:EdinburghLiberton