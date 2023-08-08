Edinburgh P7s: 20 final year class photos as Edinburgh pupils get ready for secondary move
The sixth instalment of our P7 Yearbook 2023
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:12 BST
The summer holidays are drawing to a close and for many pupils across Edinburgh, that means there are only days to go until their milestone move to secondary school.
To celebrate their next big step, we have been sharing the Primary 7 class photos from schools across the Capital which were taken during pupils’ final months in primary school.
Take a look through our latest picture gallery which has 20 final year photos from various schools – from Liberton to Pentland.
