Edinburgh holidaymakers can travel to stunning winter sun destination this year

A low-cost airline added an exciting new flight route from Edinburgh as it expands services in the Capital.

From November 6, EasyJet will fly from Edinburgh Airport to Agadir in Morocco. Ideal for those hoping to enjoy some winter sun, the new year-round service will operate twice a week. For more information and to book flights, click here.

Combining the traditional and the modern, Agadir is a port city that’s home to the largest souk in Morocco. It is popular for luxurious beach resorts, first-class golf courses, and health and beauty spas.

Easyjet is lauching direct flight from Edinburgh Airport to Agadir in Morocco for winter 2024. Photo: Pixabay | Pixabay

EasyJet is also expanding its flight offerings from Glasgow, with flights to Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Marrakech, and Prague.

Flights to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands will operate twice a week throughout the winter season, from 27 and 30 October, respectively.

City breakers can also opt for the new year-round service to Prague, which will operate twice a week from November 7, or the Glasgow to Marrakech service, which will run throughout the winter months from November 11.

Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “The arrival of these flights to Agadir means even more choice for passengers, and we’re pleased to see EasyJet adding another fantastic route to the airport.

“These winter services will allow travellers to escape the colder months, soaking up the sun-believable Moroccan heat. We’re sure this new route will be welcomed by passengers seeking a winter getaway.”

Ali Gayward, EasyJet's UK country manager, added: “We’re delighted to be releasing an incredible range of new routes today for this winter, our largest release.