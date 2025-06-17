Edinburgh P7s: 20 lovely class photos capturing Edinburgh Primary 7 pupils' last days at school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 17th Jun 2025, 10:46 BST

Pupils in Edinburgh have just over a week until schools break up for the summer holidays.

And for hundreds of final year pupils in the city, that will mean saying goodbye to primary school after seven years and looking ahead to starting a new chapter as secondary school pupils.

To mark the major milestone in their lives, we have visited primary schools across Edinburgh to capture pupils’ final days in their current classes.

Scroll through our gallery below - the second instalment of our P7 Yearbook 2025 - and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Also keep an eye out in the coming days and weeks for more galleries as we will be posting all the class pictures online over the summer.

Canal View Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2025

Canal View Primary School | Alan Rennie

Canal View Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2025

Canal View Primary School | Alan Rennie

Carrick Knowe Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2025

Carrick Knowe Primary School | Alan Rennie

Carrick Knowe Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2025

Carrick Knowe Primary School | Alan Rennie

