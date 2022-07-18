Last week, Edinburgh locals were delighted after the Scottish Capital made it to number one on Time Out's annual list of best cities to visit in the world.

While anyone would love living in Edinburgh, the city is particularly great for students, as it was recently ranked 10th worldwide in the top cities for students to live – the second highest-ranking location in the UK behind London.

With its historic buildings, inimitable selection of pubs, bars, and restaurants, and hidden gem spots, it’s easy to see why the Capital is rated so highly amongst both students and non-students.

Here are the seven reasons why Edinburgh is the best UK city for students, according to the clearing team at Heriot-Watt University.

1. Wellbeing and greenery In a recent Time Out survey, Edinburgh scored well for wellbeing, lifestyle, healthcare, and being the greenest city in the UK, as well as having good air quality.

2. A great place to launch your career According to estate agency Knight Frank, Edinburgh has the highest levels of graduate retention in the UK outside of London. This means that more students from the Scottish capital (53 per cent of 43,281 students) stay there to get work after finishing their studies and graduating.

3. Cultural events The Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August is the world's largest arts festival – and despite COVID-19 restrictions limiting the scale of the 2021 event, it still had thousands of performances and representation from 38 countries. The Capital is also hailed for its wide range of festivals, art galleries, cinemas, museums, and theatres, providing plenty of fun all year round.

4. Inclusivity In the Time Out survey, people rated Edinburgh as the second-best city for inclusivity and self-expression. This sense of inclusivity has evolved from the likes of the Fringe Festival, which welcomes acts and guests from all over the world, champions difference, and gives a platform for people from all walks of life to express themselves.