2. The Raging Bull

The Raging Bull can be found in Lothian Road, Fountainbridge. Styled in 1920s meets modern day, it's worth a visit to sample their famous Espresso Martini variations. Or, if you're feeling brave, why not try an Auld Riqui cocktail - a 'bold and smoky' tipple which promises to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

Photo: Google