Edinburgh parents can look forward to their children being taught in series of stunning new buildings that are in the process of being planned and built, with several expected to be finished this year.

They are part of a large number of new developments bringing changes to the city.

Here are 9 of the Edinburgh’s new school developments that have been highlighted by development website www.skyscrapercity.com.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Castlebrae Community Campus The replacement £28 million Castlebrae secondary school, in Craigmillar, will initially have a capacity for 1,200. It's due to be completed this year. Photo: JM Architects Photo Sales

2. Trinity Academy Redevelopment Phase 1 The £10million redevelopmet of Trinity Academy will add a four-court sports hall, gym hall, dance studio, fitness suite and an outdoor sports facility. It is due to be completed this summer. Photo: Holmes Miller Photo Sales

3. Boroughmuir High School Extension The £4.1 million extension of Boroughmuir High School will add 12 additional classrooms and a community facility and will be completed by this June. Photo: Holmes Miller Photo Sales

4. Currie Community High School The new Currie Community High School will be Scotland's first Passivhaus secondary school and is planned to be built at a cost of £50 million by 2024. Photo: Architype Photo Sales