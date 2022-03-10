Some of the new schools that are set to appear in Edinburgh over the coming years.

The future of education in Edinburgh: 9 dramatic new school buildings planned for the next generation of the Capital's pupils

These new schools will be springing up in the Capital in the coming years.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:17 pm

Edinburgh parents can look forward to their children being taught in series of stunning new buildings that are in the process of being planned and built, with several expected to be finished this year.

They are part of a large number of new developments bringing changes to the city.

Here are 9 of the Edinburgh’s new school developments that have been highlighted by development website www.skyscrapercity.com.

1. Castlebrae Community Campus

The replacement £28 million Castlebrae secondary school, in Craigmillar, will initially have a capacity for 1,200. It's due to be completed this year.

Photo: JM Architects

2. Trinity Academy Redevelopment Phase 1

The £10million redevelopmet of Trinity Academy will add a four-court sports hall, gym hall, dance studio, fitness suite and an outdoor sports facility. It is due to be completed this summer.

Photo: Holmes Miller

3. Boroughmuir High School Extension

The £4.1 million extension of Boroughmuir High School will add 12 additional classrooms and a community facility and will be completed by this June.

Photo: Holmes Miller

4. Currie Community High School

The new Currie Community High School will be Scotland's first Passivhaus secondary school and is planned to be built at a cost of £50 million by 2024.

Photo: Architype

