Scottish Fire and Rescue attended a fire at the school.

Pupils have been sent home from Craigroyston High School today, with one social media account linked to the school saying that the closure is due to a power failure.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that there was a fire in the first-floor toilet.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.59am on Thursday, September 2 by a fire alarm activation from a school on Pennywell Road, Edinburgh.“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a first floor toilet.“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A spokesperson for Edinburgh City Council spokesperson said: “Pupils have been sent home from Craigroyston High School after water damage at the school.

“Updates will follow in due course.”