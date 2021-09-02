Craigroyston High School fire: Pupils sent home after fire service battle blaze at school
An Edinburgh school has been evacuated after fire, with pupils sent home.
Pupils have been sent home from Craigroyston High School today, with one social media account linked to the school saying that the closure is due to a power failure.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that there was a fire in the first-floor toilet.
A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.59am on Thursday, September 2 by a fire alarm activation from a school on Pennywell Road, Edinburgh.“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a first floor toilet.“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”
A spokesperson for Edinburgh City Council spokesperson said: “Pupils have been sent home from Craigroyston High School after water damage at the school.
“Updates will follow in due course.”
It is expected that families of pupils will be updated soon regarding a return to school.